SA a stumbling block to Pan-African unity
27 October 2024 - 00:00
For more than a century, the Pan-African vision of a united continent has refused to die. In 1900, the first Pan-African Conference was held in London. It was organised by the African Association, which was founded in 1897 by South African Alice Kinlock, Henry Sylvester-Williams from Trinidad and Tobago, and John Thompson from Sierra Leone. It placed the word “Pan-African” in the lexicon of international affairs. ..
