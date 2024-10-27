SA’s foreign policy should have buy-in of all GNU partners
New government could use the Russia dispute to bring order to the muddle of the last three decades
27 October 2024 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement at the Brics summit this week that the host country Russia “is a valuable ally and friend” of South Africa has opened a new front in the battle within the government of national unity (GNU) between the ANC and its main partner, the DA. Added to tensions over the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, National Health Insurance and economic issues, the clash over foreign policy has highlighted divisions which, if not managed correctly, could wreck progress made in reviving hope and confidence in South Africa...
