GNU must fix its communications
Its success will not be measured by portfolio performance, but on how they govern together and communicate that
03 November 2024 - 00:00
In recent times, South Africa has faced numerous instances where government communication has faltered under public scrutiny and during crises. These include communication disagreements on NHI, the Bela Act, poisonous spaza shop food, the DA’s response to unemployment statistics, its distancing itself from the president’s statement that “Russia is South Africa’s valuable ally and friend”, and the visa agreement with Ukraine. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.