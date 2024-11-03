Godongwana gives us cause for cautious hope
Our shame is poverty, grinding and insuperable, and obvious everywhere
03 November 2024 - 00:02
There was something remarkable about finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) last Wednesday. I’m no expert in these things, but I heard no sweeping promises of money for state-owned companies, no signs of caving in to public service wage demands. Given the depth of our national distress, I was expecting something much more populist...
