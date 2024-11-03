Racism will be the decider in US elections
In the race between law enforcer and law breaker, voters seem willing to take huge risks to make a point
03 November 2024 - 00:00
I recently watched American television anchor Lawrence O’ Donell interview Isabel Wilkerson, author of The Warmth of the Other Suns and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. O’Donnell wanted to know how the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris was even close in a country that claims to believe in meritocracy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.