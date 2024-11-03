The best fix for inequality is a detail-driven state
Interventions touted for the developed world, such as a citizen’s inheritance at 25, will not work in SA
03 November 2024 - 00:00
Celebrity economist Thomas Piketty has proposed a fairly radical solution to economic inequality in the developed world — one unlikely to materialise but guaranteed to get you thinking. Using France as an example, he argues that every French citizen should receive at age 25 a tax-funded inheritance of €120,000, financed by a mix of progressive wealth and inheritance taxes (bigger private inheritances would be taxed by as much as 50% to fund the universal inheritance)...
