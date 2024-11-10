Opinion

CARTOON | Political chameleon Mpofu changes his colours again

10 November 2024 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Image: Brandan Reynolds

Advocate Dali Mpofu is the latest senior leader to ditch Julius Malema's red berets for Jacob Zuma's MK Party.

He is among several EFF leaders who have jumped ship to join former EFF deputy president and now MK Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu, former EFF MP and now MK Party parliamentary whip Mzwanele Manyi and former EFF MP and now MK Party Mpumalanga convener Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mpofu served as national chairperson of the EFF for five years from 2014, a year after the party's formation.

It's not the first time the high-profile lawyer has switched political allegiances. In 2013 he parted ways with the ANC, claiming at the time that "the country is being taken to an ideological cul de sac paved with neoliberal and dangerously unsustainable right-wing policy options".

