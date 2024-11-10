Our elites need to heed the township second world
We are still a country of two worlds: the townships and slums where the masses live, and cloud cuckoo land where the politicians follow their flights of fancy
10 November 2024 - 00:00
During a relatively short stint as a parliamentary correspondent for this publication some two decades ago, I got to know a colleague who was highly critical of then president Thabo Mbeki’s “two nations” thesis. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.