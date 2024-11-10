So, it was the economy after all
While our conventional liberation parties feed off the plight of the African poor, what we need is a promise to set them free
10 November 2024 - 00:00
Everything I’ve read since Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections on Tuesday tells me it was worries about the economy that drove Americans — white, black, Latino, men and women, young and old — into his camp. His Democrat opponent failed to muster even the most basic case for improving the lives of ordinary people...
