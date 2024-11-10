South Africa must not repeat Zimbabwe mistake with Mozambique
It is extraordinary that Sadc should have decided to postpone any action for a week
10 November 2024 - 00:00
The outbreak of violence in Mozambican capital Maputo after the disputed elections of October 9 is a body-blow to the democratic project in the region. Mozambique went from one of the world’s poorest countries to a potential regional powerhouse after substantial natural gas deposits were discovered in the north of the country in recent years. ..
