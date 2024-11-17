Belatedly, ActionSA’s ‘xenophobic’ misgivings are being acknowledged
Party leader Herman Mashaba says it tragically took the death by poisoning of many children for his warnings about spaza shop ownership to be heeded
17 November 2024 - 00:00
It took time, I admit, but I’m increasingly of the view there will indeed always be ideas conceived well ahead of their time, or at least, that must be preceded by some sad event, even tragedy, before they receive the broad acceptance they deserve. This seems to be the case with ActionSA’s “call in the desert” about the need to look at worrisome trends in South Africa’s township and rural economy, specifically the ownership and management of Spaza shops. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.