Cartoon
Irony as Mnangagwa chairs Sadc meeting on ‘rigged’ Mozambique elections
The Zimbabwean leader must resolve electoral issues of which he himself stands accused
17 November 2024 - 00:00
Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa is chairing the Sadc meeting to discuss the “disputed elections in Mozambique” — despite his having been accused of the same thing in his own country in previous years...
