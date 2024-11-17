Opinion

Police cannot hand over law and order to the jungle

The Stilfontein zama-zama saga has brought to the surface deeper problems than deciding whether to rescue criminals

17 November 2024 - 00:01 By Sunday Times Editorial

Police work is not for the faint-hearted. To do it well, one has to be at ease with what mere mortals dread. Officers may be shot at on a random day at the police station because some bandit thought it a great idea, as happened in Alexandra township on Friday.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What drives me is knowing I’m living in the fullness of my purpose’: Nomzamo ... Insight
  2. BOOK EXTRACT | How I told Zuma he had to go Insight
  3. EDITORIAL | Police cannot hand over law and order to the jungle Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Solly Mapaila Hogarth
  5. Mampara of the week: Ndivhudzannyi ‘Makhadzi’ Ralivhona Hogarth

Latest Videos

TKO final Sundowns v Celtic Dec 2012
Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS