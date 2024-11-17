Opinion

Sadc mediation could be key to resolving Mozambique election crisis

The results of the poll were almost certainly rigged, but as violent protests rage the country needs help in bringing its rival groups together for negotiations

17 November 2024 - 00:00 By Ibbo Mandaza and Tony Reeler

On October 31, the Southern African Political Economy Series (Sapes) hosted a panel discussion focused on Mozambique’s political landscape following the  October 9 national elections.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What drives me is knowing I’m living in the fullness of my purpose’: Nomzamo ... Insight
  2. BOOK EXTRACT | How I told Zuma he had to go Insight
  3. EDITORIAL | Police cannot hand over law and order to the jungle Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Solly Mapaila Hogarth
  5. Mampara of the week: Ndivhudzannyi ‘Makhadzi’ Ralivhona Hogarth

Latest Videos

TKO final Sundowns v Celtic Dec 2012
Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS