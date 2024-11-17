South Africa’s foreign policy needs a shot of pragmatism
Since the we have a multiparty government, the ANC with its eye on the past should not call the shots on its own
17 November 2024 - 00:00
When President-elect Donald Trump regains control of the US early next year amid a world in turmoil, South Africa will have to pursue a pragmatic foreign policy, seeking trade with diverse countries and strengthening its domestic economy. ..
