With parties terrified of democracy, we are merely paying lip service to the constitution
17 November 2024 - 00:03
As a country, we seem to have become accustomed to ringing our own bell. Self-praise has become something of a mantra. We claim to have the best democratic system and constitution, an independent judiciary, fearless and unfettered media, to be the first African country to host the soccer World Cup and oh! look at those magnificent stadiums. And, of course, Nelson Mandela is always the icing on the cake. It’s almost as if we had a hand in him being born here in the first place. We bask in his iconic stature even as we, by virtue of our conduct, trash his reputation and demean his legacy...
