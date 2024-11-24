Opinion

Netanyahu arrest warrant is a global call to action

The ICC action against Israeli and Hamas leaders shows no one is above the law

24 November 2024 - 00:00 By MIA SWART

The long wait is over. On Friday,  International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas military leader Ibrahim al Masri on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.  This bold move by the ICC represents a critical moment in the lsrael-Gaza war. ..

