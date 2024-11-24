OK, I will confess, but don't judge me
24 November 2024 - 00:00
When British police broke down the door to Virginia McCullough's house in Essex to arrest her, one of her first utterances was: “Cheer up lads, at least you’ve caught the bad guy.” If I hadn’t watched the arrest footage on YouTube I wouldn’t have appreciated just how calm, relieved and almost cheerful she was to see the coppers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.