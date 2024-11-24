Reserve Bank is correct to be cautious
Money not being invested makes no noise so it is easy to ignore, especially perhaps in these times when the noises about us that we do hear are so positive
24 November 2024 - 00:00
You’d have thought, given the cacophony from both left and right, rich and poor, that the Reserve Bank did a bad thing this past Wednesday when it cut interest rates by 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percent. It means the repo rate, the rate at which banks borrow from the Reserve Bank, falls to 7.75% and is only the second cut since the Bank began raising rates in 2021. Your bond rate and your car repayments should now be lower...
