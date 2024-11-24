Sue the government for its failure to enforce health and safety regulations
The recent deaths of 22 children from poisoning shows the extent to which a culture of corruption, incompetence and indifference among public officials has led to a toxic environment for us all
24 November 2024 - 00:00
The deaths of 22 children and the falling ill of others from suspected food poisoning are the result of systemic governmental failures owing to devastating state dysfunction at all levels, from national departments of health, the environment, education and the police to entities at provincial and municipal levels. ..
