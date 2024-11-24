Opinion

We're Bafana believers again

Hugo Broos has instilled a belief that his Bafana can match Clive Barker’s Class of 1996 who secured the country’s only Afcon crown on home soil.

24 November 2024 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

When Hugo Broos was appointed as Bafana Bafana head coach in 2021, he assumed the mammoth task of reinventing a team deservedly described as “a bunch of losers” by former minister of sport Fikile Mbalula. It was a deserved dig because Bafana were synonymous with defeat, expected to lose a match long before a ball was kicked in a competition. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Shauwn Mkhize Hogarth
  2. Mampara of the week: Solly Mapaila Hogarth
  3. PETER BRUCE | Reserve Bank is correct to be cautious Opinion
  4. BOOK EXTRACT | How I told Zuma he had to go Insight
  5. In Cloud Zumaland Insight

Latest Videos

Ceasefire in Lebanon leaves Gazans feeling abandoned | REUTERS
Costs of Israel-Hezbollah conflict on Lebanon, Israel | REUTERS