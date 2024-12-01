Government must heed critical insight from the AG’s office
01 December 2024 - 00:00
On Tuesday, I released the 2023-24 consolidated general report on the audit outcomes for national and provincial departments, their entities and legislatures. The report reflects on the audit results over the term of the previous (sixth) administration and shows an improvement in the ability of national and provincial governments to transparently report on their finances and performance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.