It’s time for that Band Aid song again: Do they know it’s offensive?
01 December 2024 - 00:00
Now that “Dezemba” is finally upon us we must prepare to endure the spectacle of a group of ageing UK pop stars singing to the world again and again: “Well, tonight, thank God it’s them instead of you.” This is one of the more offensive lyrics from the UK charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas, recorded by the “supergroup” Band Aid in November 1984 to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.