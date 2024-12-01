Mr President, a ‘to do’ list would be nice
Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot of plans and speeches but it’s hard to measure any of their success
01 December 2024 - 00:01
In July I did a podcast with Songezo Zibi, a former editorial colleague and now leader of the Rise Mzansi party in parliament and a member of the governing coalition the GNU. When will we know, I asked him, whether the GNU is going to work? Seven months, he said. Then we’ll know. ..
