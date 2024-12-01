Opinion

SA needs an army that is well-funded

We cannot expect old, unfit soldiers to take knives to the gunfights the military are pushed into

01 December 2024 - 00:00 By Songezo Zibi

Some years ago I interviewed a well-known economist about South Africa’s national finances. There is enough money in the system, she told me, but only if we are willing to impose budget cuts on “non-essential” areas like the South African National Defence Force. ..

