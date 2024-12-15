Opinion

Opposition to compromising on Bela Act is more about scuppering the GNU

15 December 2024 - 00:00

Opposition within the ANC over renegotiating aspects of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA) is to some extent not about the merits of the new law, but about anti-GNU groups trying to deliberately collapse the GNU. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Choose your Mampara of the Year Hogarth
  2. TEBOGO KHAAS | If the buck doesn’t stop with Batohi, where does it stop? Opinion
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | You don't have to love the GNU — just make it work Opinion
  4. History will judge me, says Dali Mpofu Insight
  5. BONGANI NGQULUNGA | We need to come to terms with the Day of Reconciliation’s ... Opinion

Latest Videos

"A Wesley South African Christmas"- Official Trailer
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts last EAP media briefing for 2024