Unity, compassion, equality — our ambitious vision for G20 presidency
South Africa is grasping a golden opportunity to shape a global discourse of sustainable, equitable development
15 December 2024 - 00:00
In a world often divided, the G20 stands as a beacon of hope during times of crisis. It was born out of the urgent need to confront the global financial crisis of 2008, which affected us all, reminding us that we are interconnected in our struggles and aspirations. ..
