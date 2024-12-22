A prosperous new year could be a reality for South Africa
GNU and SA’s presidency of G20 augur well for collaboration and growth
22 December 2024 - 00:00
We are nearing the end of an eventful year — from elections in about 70 countries representing half the world’s people to geopolitical shifts and the need for businesses to adapt at pace to an evolving context. One clear constant is that South Africa continues to stand firm as a country of so many possibilities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.