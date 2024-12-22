A tough year, but the positives could win out
The year 2024 has set the stage for South Africa to finally emerge from the doldrums of state capture, economic paralysis and impunity from the law
22 December 2024 - 00:00
It has been a landmark year for South Africa, crowned by our general elections of May 29 in which the ANC lost its majority in parliament. Toppled from its perch by an electorate tired of false promises, social decay, slow growth and rampant unemployment, the ANC’s vote total dropped to about 40%...
