Fasten your seat belts, the world is in for a bumpy ride in 2025
The bad guys are now truly in the ascendancy throughout the world
22 December 2024 - 00:00
The year closes with a blizzard of bad news. And it seems there won’t be any let-up in the new year as the bad guys are now truly in the ascendancy throughout the world. Ukraine is barely able to ward off an emboldened Russia, and chances of survival look slimmer by the day. Palestine continues to be a running sore, with the world seemingly averting its gaze from the carnage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.