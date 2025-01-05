In praise of Sibusiso Bengu, an old-school teacher who fed minds
Despite its crucial role, the teaching profession has often drawn the short straw
05 January 2025 - 00:00
Sibusiso Bengu, Nelson Mandela’s first education minister following the historic transition in 1994, died this week at 90. Although he came to national prominence as a politician — first as minister and then ambassador to Germany — he was, by training and inclination, a teacher and a leader, and made probably his most significant contribution — his enduring legacy — as founding headmaster of Dlangezwa High School, across the road from the University of Zululand at Ongoye near Empangeni. ..
