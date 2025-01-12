ANC must now serve the nation, not just its members
The party finds itself in a dilemma that will require diplomacy and restraint
12 January 2025 - 00:00
The adage that people make their own history but not in circumstances of their own choosing proved apt as the ANC marked its 113th anniversary this week, with a much scaled-down event for the release of its traditional January 8 statement. For the past 30 years the ANC has enjoyed the luxury of being able to present its plans as the undisputed majority party. Not this year though. ..
