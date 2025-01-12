New mindset needed to end scourge of gender-based violence in SA
The failures of the police must be addressed to make the service more professional and responsive to the social environment officers work in
12 January 2025 - 00:00
The country reacted with horror recently when a KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly killed his girlfriend in the most gruesome way imaginable — and then proceeded to post videos of himself and his bloody handiwork on social media. ..
