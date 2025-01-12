Open the envelope hiding the post office’s miserable history
There are just too many big, unexplained numbers in so many entities where things have gone wrong
12 January 2025 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the South African Post Office (Sapo) SOC Ltd Amendment Bill into law on December 18 last year, while we were all on holiday. Maybe we wouldn’t notice or care anyway, but something’s wrong. Maybe we’ve just given up on Sapo, as some say I should. I will, but only after the truth is told. There are just too many big, unexplained numbers in so many entities where things have gone wrong. We can’t just let it go...
