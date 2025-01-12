Privacy laws need a matric in common sense
South Africa must embrace an approach that respects both individual privacy and collective progress
12 January 2025 - 00:00
The recent judgment by the Pretoria high court, striking down the Information Regulator’s bid to prevent the publication of matric results in newspapers, has reignited debate on data privacy and the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). This ruling represents a pivotal moment in balancing the constitutional right to privacy with the equally significant public interest in accessing information. ..
