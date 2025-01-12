Royal Zulu love story
Today's succession clashes are nothing new as struggles over the authentic heir to the throne go back many years
12 January 2025 - 00:00
Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini was a year-and-two-months old when the Sunday Times headlined its front page with a question: Who is the Zulu heir?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.