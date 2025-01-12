Opinion

The exemplary leadership of Manmohan Singh

Singh showed what is possible if professional, honest, competent non-politicians are put in charge of developing countries.

12 January 2025 - 00:00

The stunning transformation of India over multiple fronts achieved by former prime minister Manmohan Singh shows that poverty-stricken developing countries need broad-minded non-politicians with intellectual rigour and a deep concern for all. These types govern in the widest interests of the whole nation, in contrast to the utterly useless professional politicians currently running countries.   ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The tail that wagged the ANC dog, the SACP is now just a ... Opinion
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Royal Zulu love story Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Shauwn Mkhize Hogarth
  4. PETER BRUCE | A dialogue of the tone-deaf Opinion
  5. SIPHIWO MAHALA | Finding the true heart of manhood Opinion

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...