The exemplary leadership of Manmohan Singh
Singh showed what is possible if professional, honest, competent non-politicians are put in charge of developing countries.
12 January 2025 - 00:00
The stunning transformation of India over multiple fronts achieved by former prime minister Manmohan Singh shows that poverty-stricken developing countries need broad-minded non-politicians with intellectual rigour and a deep concern for all. These types govern in the widest interests of the whole nation, in contrast to the utterly useless professional politicians currently running countries. ..
