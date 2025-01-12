The tail that wagged the ANC dog, the SACP is now just a gnat on a GNU
The ANC is party in decline, and that’s a reality the communists find hard to grapple with — but then facts are stubborn things
12 January 2025 - 00:00
In July 1998, then deputy president Thabo Mbeki bluntly told stunned delegates at the 10th congress of the SACP that they should either stop telling lies about the government or take a hike. “Tell no lies! Claim no easy victories!” he said, invoking the slogan popularised by Amilcar Cabral of Guinea-Bissau...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.