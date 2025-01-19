Dire need to focus on problems in Africa rather than elsewhere
It is crucial that African governments prioritise the security, stability, and welfare of their own people
19 January 2025 - 00:00
The lack of response to the 1994 Rwandan genocide by the international community continues to be scrutinised. In April 1994, about 800,000 Tutsis were slaughtered by the majority Hutu ethnic group. At the same time, the world seemed to pay more attention to the Fifa World Cup, hosted in Brazil, and the democratic elections in South Africa. The global community’s failure to intervene in this horrific genocide remains one of the most tragic examples of international indifference. ..
