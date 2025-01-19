Gaza deal offers welcome relief from horror, but no guarantees
Any durable peace and security is dependent on the conferment of statehood to Palestine.
19 January 2025 - 00:00
After 15 months of a deadly conflict that has killed nearly 50,000 people, displaced millions of Palestinians and left most of Gaza in smoking ruins, Israel and Hamas have finally agreed on a ceasefire deal. The US, Qatar and Egypt played key roles in facilitating the deal. ..
