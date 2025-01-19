National dialogue key to SA's future
The contours of Ramaphosa's idea of a national dialogue or its intended outcome, a social compact, have been opaque
19 January 2025 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned for his election in 2019 based on a “new dawn” for South Africa. The anchor pillar of his presidency was managing a trust deficit between South Africans and convening a dialogue that would culminate in a social compact. The new dawn included stemming the tide of corruption and state capture. He integrated the renewal of the ANC into his campaign and focused on rebuilding the state to have the required capabilities in a competitive world. ..
