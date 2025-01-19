Youth pay high price of fiscal squeeze
Promises that the Basic Education Employment Initiative would not fall victim to budget cuts have come to nothing so far
19 January 2025 - 00:00
Young people make up half of South Africa’s working-age population, and yet eight out of 10 have never had a job. So, in 2023, when the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) advertised work opportunities for 245,000 young people across 23,000 schools, the response was overwhelming — 1.5-million people applied. ..
