Digitisation of industry poses social security challenges
It is critical to ask whether South Africa’s social security legislative frameworks provide adequate protection and, if not, how this can be addressed.
26 January 2025 - 00:00
As digital transformation becomes more entrenched in every facet of society, there is a glaring warning we must heed: Failure to meaningfully prepare the social security system for Industry 4.0 will invariably undermine its ability to deal effectively with social risks, and will erode access to the rights and benefits it provides...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.