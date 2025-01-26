Erratic Trump already bringing himself into disfavour
Lack of leadership qualities is putting pressure on the coalitions that brought him to power
26 January 2025 - 00:00
In the early aughts South Africans bore witness to a titanic but ultimately fratricidal battle between its two former presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, with each representing one side of a dividing line between the smug elites and the restless, pitchfork-carrying “natives”. In the absence of a transcendent leader who could bang their heads together, the two men took the country down the ruinous path it has been on for the past 30 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.