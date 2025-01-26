Opinion

Erratic Trump already bringing himself into disfavour

Lack of leadership qualities is putting pressure on the coalitions that brought him to power

26 January 2025 - 00:00 By XOLELA MANGCU

In the early aughts South Africans bore witness to a titanic but ultimately fratricidal battle between its two former presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, with each representing one side of a dividing line between the smug elites and the restless, pitchfork-carrying “natives”. In the absence of a transcendent leader who could bang their heads together, the two men took the country down the ruinous path it has been on for the past 30 years...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | It’s about the DA, not about John Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene Hogarth
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Tau needs to tread carefully with ArcelorMittal bailout Opinion
  4. Sihle expropriates a cabinet job Hogarth
  5. CARTOON | Expropriation Act draws ire of parties across political spectrum Opinion

Latest Videos

The 12 Most Important Signs You Need to Know For 2025, Year of the Wood Snake.
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures