Frustration over lawlessness fuels cruelty and callousness
Public attitudes towards Stilfontein tragedy reflect an exasperated, broken society — and broken leadership
26 January 2025 - 00:00
The Sunday Times’ lead story last weekend was an account of life underground at Stilfontein mine by a 35-year-old man who is lucky to be alive. His account is harrowing, to say the least...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.