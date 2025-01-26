SA’s jaded diplomatic corps is lacking in a crucial aspect: professional diplomats
Perhaps South Africa should adopt a system similar to that of the US, where an envoy, although appointed by the president, cannot take up a posting until approval by the Senate
26 January 2025
It would seem international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and senior officials in his department hardly make it their business to schmooze with the diplomatic corps. Spotting them at such events is almost like finding a needle in a haystack. On the rare occasions they do appear, they often arrive late, which is par for the course for ministers and officials. Late-coming is like some pestilence they seem to struggle to get rid of...
