Trump: Only time will tell
A force of extreme disruption, his erratic form of rule is motivated by a desire to achieve unparallelled dominance
26 January 2025 - 00:00
Following his inauguration as the US’s 47th president after serving as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, Trump is not wasting time to reclaim history; he is actually rewriting it — word for word. His return to power accelerates the turbocharged project of redefined hegemonic statecraft...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.