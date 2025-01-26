What now for the class of '24?
Many matriculants will assume they need to get into a university — but perhaps more opportunity awaits those who go for technical training
26 January 2025 - 00:00
It’s that time of year again when tens of thousands of hopeful matriculants throng to our universities to land a coveted place. At the end of three or four years of further study lies the prospect of the ideal job, complete with office couture, pension and medical aid, and the esteem of all as you breeze by in the luxury automobile of your choice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.