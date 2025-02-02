A wrong to right
Trump did say it would be ‘America first’ — still, the immediate freeze on foreign aid has shaken local NGOs to the core
02 February 2025 - 00:00
On day one of his second term, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order pausing all foreign direct assistance pending a 90-day review. This was quickly followed by a “stop work order” that immediately froze funding for the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) — the world’s biggest HIV/Aids support programme, which over the past 20 years has pumped $110bn (R2-trillion) into the countries hardest hit by the pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.