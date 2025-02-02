Early childhood development no quick fix, but the right fix
The best-performing countries invest in the early years and in mother-tongue education
02 February 2025 - 00:00
The release of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results was a moment of immense pride for South Africa. A record number of young people secured more passes in absolute numbers — and more bachelor’s passes — than ever before, matched by greater distinctions across subjects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.